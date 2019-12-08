Access Credit Union named top employer for sixth straight year

Creating a culture that engages, motivates and supports employees earns Access Credit Union the Top Employer in Manitoba award for the sixth year in a row.

“Investing in our employees’ personal growth and providing excellent career and development opportunities translates into more employee engagement and motivation and it’s a win-win for everyone,” says Larry Davey, Access Credit Union President and CEO. “Receiving the top employer award for the sixth year is outstanding recognition of the excellence our employees deliver internally and to our members every day.”

As a workplace of choice in Southern Manitoba, Access has created a culture of innovation where employees can test and implement new ideas to overcome challenges and deliver solutions. Other benefits of working at Access include paid training and continuing education, flexible hours and work locations, matched pension plans, competitive salaries, and the opportunity to contribute to community. Access employees collectively volunteer over 8,000 hours yearly, and the credit union has donated over $650,000 to local non-profits and community programs this year alone.

Manitoba’s Top Employers is an annual competition that awards special designation to employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. The criteria for becoming a top employer include the physical workplace, work atmosphere, health and financial benefits, vacation and time off, training and skills development, communication, and community involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine who offers the most forward-thinking programs.

About Access

Access Credit Union strives to be an employer of choice in Southern Manitoba with 18 locations, 260 employees and over $3.1 billion in assets under administration. For more information about Access Credit Union, please visit www.accesscu.ca.