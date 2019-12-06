A safe and affirming place to be heard

A new counselling service, dedicated solely to the needs of the LGBTQ2S+ community has opened in Winkler.

The only professional service of its kind in southeast Manitoba, Affirm Counselling Services (ACS) embraces all experiences, identities and relationships and addresses the negative impact that homophobia, transphobia and heterosexism have on LGBTQ2S+ people’s lives.

This psychotherapy approach serves a critical need for people who have been marginalized and continue to struggle with being “different” than the majority culture.

Therapist Greg Costen says he grew up in a tradition that was not affirming to sexual minorities.

“As the years went by, my thinking and my heart began to change. It occurred to me that I could not be part of a social system that marginalizes sexual minorities. Now, I have the opportunity to assist and come alongside and embrace and show kindness…all the opposite things that my tradition as a child showed me. Now I get to be part of the solution instead of part of the problem.”

Costen has a Master of Arts degree in counselling and is registered in Canada as an Associate Professional Counsellor.

He served for many years as clergy, most recently 17 years as a military chaplain with the Canadian Forces. His emphasis during his therapy graduate studies was the area of therapeutic services for the LGBTQ2S+ community.

He says opening doors, not tearing down walls, is his real job as a professional therapist. Establishing a relationship of trust with clients who have come from a place of judgement is one goal.

“Along with offering therapeutic services, another one of my goals is to show a better church. I’m still a faith person. I’d like to add the conversation that there are different versions of church out there, and some are affirming.”

Costen has a special interest in serving members of the LGBTQ2S+ community who are also members of a faith community. “My lifetime of pastoral work positions me uniquely to help you navigate this sometimes-difficult overlap. Whether you come from a faith background or claim no faith at all, you will be received with warmth.”

Accessibility, he says, is also important. “I don’t want them to think there’s no place to go for help in southern Manitoba. Here, they can get it half an hour from home.”

Sexual minorities deal with a unique set of struggles, Costen says, which can lead to depression, anxiety and sometimes, suicide.

“Imagine a lifetime of hiding, lying, denial, shame and exclusion. Your family may have rejected you. Your church may have rejected you. It’s a difficult place to be.”

The upside, he adds, is that we are in an era where there is a movement to embrace and affirm sexual minorities, and do away with the notion that it’s a mental illness.

He notes that there might be a misconception that a sexual minority only comes for therapy related to gender or sexuality.

“That may be, but they may also be coming because their mom died and they’re sad. Or they might be coming because they are in a life transition that they’re struggling their way through. But the advantage of having an openly affirming therapist is there will be no need to guess your counsellor’s views on sexuality or to hide your uniqueness – it will instead be celebrated.”

Costen says he also welcomes families who are struggling with their child’s gender or sexuality.

“I really hope they will come. I’ll be someone who can listen and hopefully provide some illumination. It can be a hard process when a loved one comes out. Families might have shame. But shame is the worst emotion of them all. It’s above anger, guilt or fear. Guilt says ‘I’ve done something wrong’. But shame says ‘I am wrong. I am a broken person, not worthy of being on Earth or even in Heaven.’”

His clients list has been growing since he opened his doors in September. “The need seems to be there. It’s fulfilling to know I can help, and make a difference in someone’s life.”

Confidentiality and discretion are important.

To find out more about Affirm Counselling Services, you can go to the website at www.affirmcounselling.com, email contact@affirmcounselling.net or call 204-720-1241.