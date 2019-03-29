A record of getting things done

Verna Heinrichs of Altona entered the race for the Progressive Conservative nomination because she knows her knowledge and experience will be an asset to Borderland constituency.

A lifelong resident of the area and a longtime PC delegate for the region, Heinrichs says she has a proven track record for getting things done.

“I was strongly encouraged to run for this position,” she says. “I’m known in my community for my determination and my ability to act as an advocate and make things happen. This role will broaden the scope of people that I can help.”

A successful family farm partner and business professional, she has held the role of President and General manager of the multi-site agricultural business operation for many years.

She offers considerable leadership experience in agriculture, international trade and U.S. export sales, finance, insurance, investments and environmental issues.

Heinrichs also offers specialist knowledge and experience in immigration and settlement of farm workers, and has personally assisted 19 immigrants plus 25 family members to successfully settle in the constituency.

A Health Sciences Centre nurse graduate, Heinrichs has also been a health care instructor, a palliative care and level of care auditor, and a health care business owner.

Today, she continues to advocate for improvements in rural health care services.

She is also a graduate of the Queen’s University School of Business Executive Program, and the University of Manitoba program in Practical Politics and Rural leadership.

Heinrichs is also an investments and trading professional.

She was successful in advocating for and establishing a Red River College campus in Winkler and acted as the founding Executive Director and Regional Manager for Southern Manitoba, including a catchment area of six school divisions.

In addition, she was the founding President of the Southern Manitoba Chapter for the Canadian Mental Health Association, and led the establishment of the local Family Resource Centre.

Heinrichs was elected as the first woman to the Export Board of Directors and is currently a board member of the Manitoba Status of Women Advisory Council.

A long standing PC delegate and member of the executive for the former Emerson constituency, Heinrichs says she will be a motivated advocate for the Borderland constituency, committed to integrity and a vision for success.

She stands for and promises to work for constituents in the following areas:

-Reform of the farm land education tax

-Improving skilled farm and manufacturing worker immigration and settlement

-Reducing red tape to better facilitate agriculture, trade and exports

-Increased and continued support for technology infrastructure

-Increasing the financial security of Borderland families

-Better access to specialized medical and mental health services.

“All of these priorities come from a tremendous amount of door knocking and talking to people across the constituency. These are issues that came up time and time again.”

Heinrichs says she feels good about truly being able to help people and will be accessible to them.

“I want to be able to direct them to the resources that can fill in the blanks for the issues that challenge people across our region.”

There are four candidates running for the PC nomination in Borderland. They include Liz Hildebrand, Verna Heinrichs, Josh Guenter and Jordan Siemens.