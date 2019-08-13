$30,000 added to Agassiz renovation fund

Donations continue to come in for Agassiz Medical Centre’s renovation project.

Access Credit Union was one of the latest to support the project, donating $30,000.

“It’s just part of our continued commitment to our communities,” Access Credit Union COO Rich Harries said. “We see a lot of value in the Agassiz Medical Clinic and the resource and support it provides the people in Morden. We’re extremely happy to be able to contribute.”

Harries said ACU is always looking for partnerships within the community, especially with projects that contribute to the health of Morden.

Fundraising chair Bob Wahl said fundraising efforts have been ramping up and the clinic has received some sizable donations recently.

“We’re probably looking at about a quarter of our goal right now, which is a long way from where we’ve come the last month or two,” Wahl said. “With our fundraising it doesn’t just stop once the renovations and expansion are completed. It’s ongoing as far as IT upgrades, furnishing, equipment.”

Wahl said the board is hoping the physical renovations will start in September.

“It’s going to be an ongoing process because we don’t want to interrupt the flow of the clinic right now,” he said. “It’s probably going to be done in four or five phases… it’s going to be a little bit of a scramble but everybody is ready for it and they’re all looking forward to the end results.”