112th annual Miami Rodeo returns

The 112th Annual Miami Rodeo and Fair kicked off on June 22.

Hundreds of people flocked to the rodeo and fair grounds south of Miami to partake in the festivities.

A variety of events took place, including a baseball tournament, children’s fair, petting zoo, bouncy castles’, cattle sale, horse show and the rodeo put on by the Heartland Rodeo Association.

“The whole community just pulls together,” Jan Moody, the Secretary Treasurer of the Miami Ag Society, said. “We have lots of volunteers. We wouldn’t be able to do this without so many.”

Moody explained the Miami Ag Society puts on many events, but the rodeo is the largest event of the year.

“It’s more than just Miami,” Moody said. “People come from all over the place.”

Moody noted a family she talked with came all the way from Calgary, Alberta bringing their kids to show them where they, the parents, grew up.

“It’s really great to be a part of this community.”

Moody said the cattle sale is the largest it has ever been with the stalls over-flowing.

The afternoon saw the grandstands packed with an entertained audience as the Heartland Association Rodeo took place featuring barrel racing, calf lassoing, goat tying and horse and bull riding.