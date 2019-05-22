$10,000 Fuel up to Win prize won in Morden

For the second year in a row, Morden has been a lucky place to win prizes during Co-op’s Fuel up to Win contest.

Morden resident Danell Enns won one of ten $10,000 prizes this year.

Enns discovered she had won the prize on Good Friday after going through a stack of Fuel up to Win stickers. “I had gotten an email notification saying that this was going to be the last week, so I thought, ‘Okay, I better start putting the stickers on,’” she said. “I actually wasn’t going to play this year but I thought I may as well, I have time, it’s Good Friday.”

Enns took a break between adding stickers to attend a gathering and didn’t finish her game sheet until around 10:30 p.m.

“I was going column by column thinking I’m going to be like everybody else and have one sticker left that I have to play,” she said. “When I got to the $10,000 column, I realized I had three stickers left and I had three stickers to put on.”

“My heart started beating really fast and I got really warm,” she added. “I got pretty excited and realized that I had all the stickers.”

After double-checking that she had actually won, Enns told husband Al the good news.

“It was very hard to sleep that night,” she said.

Enns said she has played Fuel up to Win for the last few years, and has had a few close calls before this where she only needed one more ticket.

Enns said right now they don’t have any plans for the money. “We’ll wait and see what the future holds, but for now we’ll enjoy figuring out what we’re going to do with it,” she said.

Last year, Morden residents Scott and Erin Chapman won the big prize of $100,000.

Winkler Co-op General Manager Evan Toews said it’s exciting to be able to grant major prizes out two years in a row. “Obviously there’s a lot of people that think lightning doesn’t strike twice,” he said. “It goes to show that the contest is random and the contest is working and I’m glad to see our members playing and winning.”

Toews said local Co-ops saw many customers winning prizes this year. “We’ve had many $50 winners, many $500 winners and many product winners,” he said. “It’s just great to give back to so many people instead of having a contest with only one prizewinner.”