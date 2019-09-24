PHOTO GALLERY: Honey, Garlic & Maple Syrup Festival Share PHOTO GALLERY: Honey, Garlic & Maple Syrup Festival Tumblr Pinterest Google Plus Reddit LinkedIn Email GALLERY: PHOTO GALLERY: Honey, Garlic & Maple Syrup Festival Manitou celebrated their 18th annual Honey, Garlic & Maple Syrup Festival, Sept 6-7. Manitou celebrated their 18th annual Honey, Garlic & Maple Syrup Festival, Sept 6-7. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Morden Times) Manitou celebrated their 18th annual Honey, Garlic & Maple Syrup Festival, Sept 6-7. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Morden Times) Manitou celebrated their 18th annual Honey, Garlic & Maple Syrup Festival, Sept 6-7. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Morden Times) Manitou celebrated their 18th annual Honey, Garlic & Maple Syrup Festival, Sept 6-7. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Morden Times) Manitou celebrated their 18th annual Honey, Garlic & Maple Syrup Festival, Sept 6-7. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Morden Times) Manitou celebrated their 18th annual Honey, Garlic & Maple Syrup Festival, Sept 6-7. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Morden Times) Manitou celebrated their 18th annual Honey, Garlic & Maple Syrup Festival, Sept 6-7. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Morden Times) Manitou celebrated their 18th annual Honey, Garlic & Maple Syrup Festival, Sept 6-7. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Morden Times) Adjust Comment Print
Comments