Morden Thunder Christmas Cheer Share Morden Thunder Christmas Cheer Tumblr Pinterest Google Plus Reddit LinkedIn Email GALLERY: Morden Thunder Christmas Cheer Morden Christmas Cheer Board members Lynn Friesen and Ron Peters dropped the puck at the Morden Thunder game on December 3, which was in support of the Cheer Board. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times) Dusty Fehr and Stacey Fehr presented Ron Peters of the Morden Christmas Cheer Board with $200 from Huron Windows and $100 from the Morden Adult Education Centre. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times) John Hamm presented Ron Peters of the Morden Christmas Cheer Board with $200 from the Morden Swaybacks Old Timers Hockey Club. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times) The Morden Thunder raised $1243.34 for the Morden Christmas Cheer Board at their game on December 3 against the Northlands Parkway Collegiate Nighthawks. (SUPPLIED PHOTO) The Morden Police Service and Morden Fire Department are teaming up to raise funds and supplies for the Morden Christmas Cheer Board by setting up donation boxes at their locations. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times) Adjust Comment Print
Comments