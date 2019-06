Tim Reddecopp and Danessa Peters are originally from Winkler and now live in Winnipeg. The two came to Morden Pride to help show LGBT+ kids that there is love and support for them. "I didn't know that it would ever happen," Reddecopp said. "I'm glad it's happening sooner rather than later. When I lived here, if there could have been something like this that lets kids see that there is support in the community, even if they're still stuck living here, that means everything." (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times)