Morden Corn and Apple Festival 2019 Share Morden Corn and Apple Festival 2019 Tumblr Pinterest Google Plus Reddit LinkedIn Email GALLERY: Morden Corn and Apple Festival 2019 Free corn was on the menu at Morden Corn and Apple Festival. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times) Ra McGuire showed off his dance moves as iconic Canadian band Trooper performed at Morden Corn and Apple Festival. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times) Matt Layzell of The Matinee worked the crowd during rock night at Morden Corn and Apple Festival. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times) Manitoban artist Kendra Kay opened country night at Morden Corn and Apple Festival. (RILEY FRIESEN, Morden Times) Bagpipers were a key part of the parade at Morden Corn and Apple Festival. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times) Kids collected handfuls of candy at the parade at Morden Corn and Apple Festival. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times) Volunteers handed out cob after cob of free corn at Morden Corn and Apple Festival. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times) Kids enjoyed rides like the Frog Hopper at Morden Corn and Apple Festival. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times) The midway was full of kids and families at Morden Corn and Apple Festival. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times) A clown on stilts made balloon animals for kids at Morden Corn and Apple Festival. (RILEY FRIESEN, Morden Times) Artists on the street created pieces like this mosasaur at Morden Corn and Apple Festival. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times) The 32nd annual Border Hills Car Club and South Central HOG Chapter Show & Shine brought car enthusiasts to Morden Park. (RILEY FRIESEN, Morden Times) Rides like the Sea Ray were popular at Morden Corn and Apple Festival. (RILEY FRIESEN, Morden Times) Morden Corn and Apple Festival drew huge crowds hungry for free corn and good times. (RILEY FRIESEN, Morden Times) Adjust Comment Print
Comments