GALLERY: La Riviere Raptor Festival 2019 Avro the Swainsons Hawk shows off her good eye. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times( Wildlife Haven volunteer Morgan Emoine holds a red-tailed hawk moments before she releases it back into the wild at the eighth annual La Riviere Raptor Festival, which featured avian ambassadors and wildlife organizations. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times) Koko the burrowing owl is one of several ambassadors at the festival. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times) Cricket, a female American kestrel. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times) Callum, a male American kestrel. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times) Bijii the barn owl. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times) Elliot, one of the non-avian ambassadors at the festival. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times) La Riviere Raptor Festival organizer Paul Goossen (second from left) with Wildlife Havens Steve Loney, Morgan Emoine, Jacqui Overbuchner and Gary Overbuchner after the release of a red-tailed hawk. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times) Kds get some colouring time at the Raptor Festival. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times)
