Gallery: Barnswallow Quilt Show

Featured quilters Kathryn Laverty Luger and Lenore Laverty. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times) Quilters were challenged to create a small piece using the theme "Black and Blue." Their creations were voted on by attendees of the show. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times) Wool Eggs & Beads by Nancy Penner at the Barnswallow Quilt Show. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times) From a Tiny Seed to a Sculptural Arbutus Tree by Paulette Cornish, one of the travelling quilt pieces. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times) Local quilters had the chance to show off their works through an easel flip. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times) Delightful Desert quilted by Nancy Pauls at the Barnswallow Quilt Show. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times) Dream Big by Sue Nelson at the Barnswallow Quilt Show. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times)
