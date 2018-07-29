Singing for record harvest

Prairie performers will take to the stage in Winkler Aug. 3 the evening before the world record attempt Harvest for Kids.

The benefit concert, hosted by Children’s Camps International and Harvest for Kids features CCMA Award winning duo High Valley, Hunter Brothers, and Rosemary & The Sweet Sound Revival.

Rosemary

Known for her love of sparkle and bling, quirky laugh, and warm, genuine personality, world-class improv violinist and vocalist Rosemary Siemens has mesmerized audiences around the world since the age of three. Hailing from a century-family-farm in Plum Coulee, but currently based in Vancouver, BC, Rosemary is a small-town farm girl dominating the world-stage playing a 300-year-old violin named “Sparkle” that was played in King Louis XIV’s orchestra.

While she’s well known in the world of classical music, it’s her more recent success as Rosemary & The Sweet Sound Revival that will be on display in Winkler.

Siemens said she’s happy to be a part of the Harvest for Kids event which has a huge impact on children’s lives.

“I love how this project brings people from the surrounding communities to work on a common goal – to reach and help children from around the world,” she said. “I have seen it first hand when I went to perform for children in Belize that were being helped by Children’s Camps International.”

“From formal education, to spiritual guidance, to having a wonderful support system for the children and families – this program creates leaders of the future,” she added.

Siemens will have her six-piece bluegrass band Rosemary & the Sweet Sound Revival joining her for the concert as they perform country and gospel music from her album “Plum Coulee, My Home”. Her husband, Eli Bennett will also join the group on saxophone.

Attendees will also be treated to new songs, including the theme song for this year’s Harvest for Kids called “Heavenly Harvest” which Siemens co-wrote in Nashville. “The recording features band members of Grammy Award winning Country Music Hall of Famer Ricky Skaggs which will be released on radio to coincide with the Harvest for Kids Event,” she said.

The other new song is called “Path of Prayer” and was first performed at this year’s National Prayer Breakfast in Ottawa.

The event is a family affair for Siemens. She and her husband are performing and her dad and brother will be running combines in the event. She summed it up with lyrics from her new song. “It’s a labour of love, just keep looking up, if we all come together it’s going to be more than enough. Heavenly Harvest, fields ripe with hope, Heavenly Harvest, we’ll reap what we sow.”

Hunter Brothers

Growing up in Shaunavon, Saskatchewan, Luke, J.J., Ty, Brock and Dusty — a.k.a. The Hunter Brothers — cared about three things: hockey, music and farming. When they weren’t working the fields, the five siblings spent summers singing gospel across Canada and the U.S., while winters were for hockey, playing for the likes of Kelowna Rockets and, eventually, the Edmonton Oilers.

“Our parents had an agreement from a young age. Mom put us in piano lessons, and dad put us in hockey,” they recall. “We were very involved in both avenues, playing hockey in the winter, and then convening in the summer to play in festivals around Western Canada.”

Released in March of 2017, The Hunter Brothers’ debut album, Getaway, features five Top-40 radio hits, including the Top 10 smash “Born and Raised.”

J.J. Hunter said they appreciate that Harvest for Kids is a Christian organization that helps children, teaching them the love and values they believe in.

“We have a huge desire to use our music and lives to help kids,” he said. “As fathers and uncles in a close knit family, this resonates with us very closely.”

The Hunter Brothers also still farm today, so the work of the Harvest for Kids resonates.

Fans will definitely be entertained. “We love to have a ton of fun,” he said. “Being brothers, we like to keep our set mostly upbeat, with a few meaningful moments, scattered with some brotherly banter.”

Hunter said they’ll be singing their own original tunes with a few country covers and “possibly even a few other twists thrown in”.

Hunter said they’re looking forward to playing with High Valley, whom they’ve been friends with for years as well as getting to know Rosemary & The Sweet Sound Revival. They’re also looking forward to being back in this part of Manitoba.

“Winkler is a beautiful little farming community that we’ve played in before,” he said. “We’ve always been treated extremely well and we’re pumped to come back again.

High Valley

There’s nothing like the one-two punch of powerful songs and potent performances that makes High Valley one of the most impressive new acts on today’s competitive country scene.

Music and family have always been at the core of the Rempel brothers’ lives. “We always describe ourselves as Dierks Bentley as a trio. It’s that new country kind of vibe,” says Brad of the High Valley sound. “It’s not as pop as some contemporary country. Our music is a little more organic, a little more acoustic. We grew up singing harmony as a family and in church. There was always harmony and acoustic instruments, so our live show features a mandolin, an acoustic guitar, a bass guitar and three part harmony.”

The Canadian trio has opened shows for Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, LeAnn Rimes and Reba McEntire, earning a solid reputation as a must-see live act. High Valley’s last album, “Broken Borders,” was named Album of the Year at the 2007 GMA Canada Covenant Awards in the country category while their hit “Back to You” was honored as Country Song of the Year.

Children’s entertainment starts at 6 p.m. with the concert getting started at 7 p.m. at the Parkland Stage in Winkler, Aug. 3.